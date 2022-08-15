Read full article on original website
Related
seattlechannel.org
Sustainability & Renters' Rights Committee 8/19/22
Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of the Agenda; Public Comment; Res 32064: Resolution declaring City Council’s intent to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers. Public Comment - 2:16 Res 32064: Resolution declaring City Council’s intent to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers - 20:00. CityStream: Family Gathering, Get Rolling, and...
seattlechannel.org
Seattle Youth Employment Program: Mentoring inspiring young professionals
The Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP) supports young people (ages 16 to 24) from qualifying-income households and communities that experience racial, social, and economic disparities. The goal is to increase youth and young adults' ability to pursue careers that pay well and are meaningful to them. SYEP has three components:...
Comments / 0