CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Potato Day and who better to celebrate with than Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden! Farmer Jones celebrates the potato with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel by showcasing different varieties and sharing tips on the best way to store the vegetable. Chef Jamie Simpson from the Culinary Vegetable Institute shares a super fun recipe for Baked Potato Ice Cream Sundae. Click here to get Chef Jamie’s recipe.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO