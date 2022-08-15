ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

thevindicator.com

Commissioners discuss law enforcement needs

Increasing police responsiveness, funding, and placing more boots on the ground was the theme of the county commissioner's workshop last week, as local peace officers and the community addressed law enforcement in the county. A local community group called Taylor’s Organization that assists law enforcement, military, and first responders reached...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
KTRE

Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
POLK COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Polk County News - Breakout

Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
CORRIGAN, TX
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Life lost on Highway 105

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Houston man Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Texas State Highway 105 east and County Road 417. DPS Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup traveling westbound on Hwy. 105 stopped for vehicles turning onto CR 417. A 2009 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound and for an unknown reason failed to drive in a single lane and came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing north.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Sheila Jackson-Lee Demands Gun Control After Drive-By Shooting Scare

Sheila Jackon-Lee was arriving at a backpack giveaway in NW Harris County on Sunday when gunfire erupted near the event. It was an apparent drive-by shooting. The Houston Democrat said she was “shoved” back into her car by law enforcement as she heard the “pop, pop, pop” of gunfire. She saw the vehicles speeding off and said police told her they suspected it was two rival gang members shooting at each other.
HOUSTON, TX
hhhistory.com

The Texas City Disaster

We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
TEXAS CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
SILSBEE, TX

