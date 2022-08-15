Read full article on original website
Related
thevindicator.com
Commissioners discuss law enforcement needs
Increasing police responsiveness, funding, and placing more boots on the ground was the theme of the county commissioner's workshop last week, as local peace officers and the community addressed law enforcement in the county. A local community group called Taylor’s Organization that assists law enforcement, military, and first responders reached...
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
KTRE
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
KFDM-TV
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Texas Man Wanted Waffle House But Got Arrested Instead
The man was indicted in May for stealing a vehicle and driving to Waffle House.
East Texas News
Polk County News - Breakout
Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
Navasota Examiner
Life lost on Highway 105
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Houston man Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Texas State Highway 105 east and County Road 417. DPS Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup traveling westbound on Hwy. 105 stopped for vehicles turning onto CR 417. A 2009 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound and for an unknown reason failed to drive in a single lane and came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing north.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Sheila Jackson-Lee Demands Gun Control After Drive-By Shooting Scare
Sheila Jackon-Lee was arriving at a backpack giveaway in NW Harris County on Sunday when gunfire erupted near the event. It was an apparent drive-by shooting. The Houston Democrat said she was “shoved” back into her car by law enforcement as she heard the “pop, pop, pop” of gunfire. She saw the vehicles speeding off and said police told her they suspected it was two rival gang members shooting at each other.
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
hhhistory.com
The Texas City Disaster
We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
Comments / 0