New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Gorgeous Aerial Shots Show Off The Beauty Of Mays Landing, NJ
What a wonderful place. You can find almost anything on there. From tutorials for just about anything to traveling advice and itineraries, Youtube has EVERYTHING. But, that's no secret, right? No, the real secrets are actually all these drone videos popping up that showcase just how gorgeous South Jersey is! Not that we didn't already know that...
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Hey New Jersey, You Want To Replace Your Salary By Eating Chocolate?
This is a dream come true. There are people making real money eating. That’s it, they eat and have an opinion and this is creating an opening for people to work at home, travel and be the envy of everyone. Imagine you meet a new couple and you ask,...
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Love It Or Hate It? My Experience Renting A Fully Electric Car In New Jersey
People are curious about electric cars. I was too, but when I went to pick up my recent rental car and found out that all they had left was a 100 percent electric vehicle, to be honest, I almost turned it down. I'm extraordinarily unfamiliar with how to use an...
CARS・
New Jersey Leads the Way in Tragic Car Accidents During the Labor Day Weekend
So how likely are you to get into a serious car accident on Labor Day weekend? 37% more likely. 433 people were killed during the Labor Day weekend in 2019 alone and thousands more were injured. That stunning stat comes from a list called “The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer” and unfortunately New Jersey leads the way.
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members, and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together a photo...
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Heads Up New Jersey: There’s A Huge Recall Over Capri Sun Pouches
This next recall has me sad yet nostalgic. If you haven't ever heard of Capri Sun, seriously don't talk to me. It is one of my favorite beverages ever! (Behind wine, of course) It is juice that comes in a playful pouch and fun fact, I've seen adult Capri Sun...
My Car Died On The Garden State Parkway In New Jersey, What You Need To Know To Survive
Have you ever wondered what would happen if your car suddenly died right in the middle of the Garden State Parkway? Take it from me, there are certain things you need to do in that situation to survive. My car is gone. It didn't die peacefully in a parking lot...
After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Mandate for Schools, State Workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
Mullica Twp., NJ, Cops Ask for Help Identifying Thieving Duo
Officials in Mullica Township are asking for your help identifying two people. Cops say that the two, a man and a woman, "helped themselves to items that did not belong to them." Based on pictures provided by police, the incident happened on the evening of Friday, August 12th. From the...
