New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Gorgeous Aerial Shots Show Off The Beauty Of Mays Landing, NJ

What a wonderful place. You can find almost anything on there. From tutorials for just about anything to traveling advice and itineraries, Youtube has EVERYTHING. But, that's no secret, right? No, the real secrets are actually all these drone videos popping up that showcase just how gorgeous South Jersey is! Not that we didn't already know that...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ

If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Mandate for Schools, State Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
EDUCATION
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

