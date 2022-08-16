ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago Village Board approves coffee shop drive-thru

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission approved the site plan and architectural review for a new coffee shop and drive-thru location in a 5-2 vote at their Wednesday night meeting. The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed altered Subway restaurant next...
MUKWONAGO, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Updates to Racine Public Library

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Public Library is underdoing some serious renovations right now. Julia Heiser joined us in the Racine & Me studio to discuss the upcoming changes. She says the public will be able to enjoy the updates and the space more when they're finished. They...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – A second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The first Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in West Bend, WI at 1025 S. Main Street in May 2021. Local franchise owner Hayden Straus said he lives in Hartford, WI and is encourage by the opportunity to build another Jersey Mike’s in that community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New look for The Garden Lounge

August 20, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “Welcome to The Garden Lounge,” said owner Jeremy Hahn as he lifts the new garage door on the facade of his establishment, 258 N. Main Street, in downtown West Bend, WI. The glass door was installed this week...
WISN

Northridge Mall missed court order deadline

MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal and taxpayers in West Bend possibly face another November 8 referendum to permanently add another annual tax increase for road improvements, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Highways Getting Sealcoat Application

(Juneau) Officials with the Dodge County Highway Department have begun applying a sealcoat to several county highways. Work will include a sealcoat application on the asphalt surface followed by new pavement markings. The Highway Department says a daytime closure of the roadway will be necessary during the project. The closures...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild's Showtune Shake-Up

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On this week's Ra-Sing & Me-- we feature the details of the Racine Theatre Guild's first Signature Spotlight Concert of the 85th season. The show will bring the unexpected to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd

(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

