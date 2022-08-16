ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman churches host BBQ for those experiencing homelessness in Gallatin County

By Jane McDonald
 5 days ago
A "Love Thy Neighbor" barbecue on Saturday invited those living in campers, or experiencing displacement, to enjoy free food, music, and testimony from local churches.

Lightning filled the sky, some rain fell here and there, but the group of people continued to serve their community. More than ten churches were present at the Know Thy Neighbor BBQ on Saturday, August, 13, and people from the warming center and nearby campers came to enjoy the company.

Paul Legros, with New Beginnings Church, shared a testimony of his life with the group. Detailing his struggle with drugs and alcohol, and how he experienced homelessness himself.

“I wanted to come out here today to encourage people, that God can help you through these hard times,” Legros said.

Music played as the community enjoyed food, donated by local stores and people, including one man living in Bozeman. He wished to remain anonymous but shared how great this community is.

“Anytime you hear about one of these events, go out and see it because I have never been to a bad one yet,” the man said.

The idea for the BBQ, Legros said, came following the New Beginnings Church opening its doors to the homeless during Christmas. In February, plans for a summer BBQ began.

“Go out and do kind things for other people,” Legros said. “We just wanted to come out here and be a blessing and feed the folks that live in the campers out here.”

The next Love Thy Neighbor BBQ is scheduled for next month at the Flying J in Belgrade.

