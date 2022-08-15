ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports

A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY

