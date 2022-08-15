Read full article on original website
It’s a big problem: mold in an apartment. What can you do about it? Walt Kane explains your options.
It’s a serious problem for many renters: mold in an apartment, especially during the hot summer months, and forcing a landlord to fix it isn’t always as easy as you’d think.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
marthastewart.com
New Yorkers and Chicagoans Might Be Able to See the Northern Lights From Their Backyards This Week—Here's Why
On a few lucky occasions, certain celestial phenomenons are visible from Earth—think everything from rare supermoons to shooting stars. Solar storms that occur in outer space also give us a view inside the happenings of the universe: The result is called aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NBC New York
Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports
A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
67-Year-Old Coney Island Candy Store Clerk Assaulted, Robbed
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to crime in New York City, criminals have...
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
Cicadas, You Hate ‘Em Right?
If you're a New Yorker who lives in the Hudson Valley or anywhere upstate then you know all about cicadas. I honestly had no idea what these things were until I moved to New York and now I am convinced that these are some of the most annoying creatures on the planet. I grew up in a part of Michigan that was not native to these things according to Nature.com.
One Green Planet
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 2 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
