RATS RUNNING RAMPANT IN NYC: WHAT’S DRIVING THE POST-PANDEMIC RAT BOOM, AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?

As the city emerges out of the COVID pandemic, rat complaints have exploded – up 60% from pre-pandemic levels. Some blame the proliferation of outdoor dining, which seem to provide a tempting feast for the city’s roaming rodents. But is that really what’s going on, or is there more to the story? Tonight, we hear from urban rat expert Michael Parsons, visiting research scholar at Fordham University who says his work has given him valuable insight into what makes city rats tick; freelance journalist T.M. Brown shares his investigation into a growing phenomenon: rats getting under the hood of New Yorkers’ cars and creating havoc.
