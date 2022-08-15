Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Nature.com
A prospective randomized comparative trial evaluating postoperative nutritional intervention in patients with oral cancer
Extensive surgical treatment of oral cancer results in significant deterioration of nutritional status with concomitant increased nutrient requirements. The consequences are an elevated risk of postoperative complaints as well as morbidity and mortality. The aim of this study was to investigate an additional postoperative nutritional intervention through professional nutritional advice and nutritional supplementation in patients with oral cancer for at least six months. 62 patients with oral cancer in the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery were randomized into two groups. The intervention group received nutritional supplements, protein-rich, high-fiber diet and care by a professional nutritionist in addition to the standard treatment. The control group received only the standard treatment. Statistical analysis includes the evaluation of means and standard deviations as well as the calculation of p values with a significance level of 0.05. A deficiency of protein, albumin, vitamin D, zinc and iron was noticed in both groups immediately after surgery. Patients in the intervention group recorded significantly less weight loss (pT2"‰="‰0.0031, pT4"‰="‰0.0424), a more stable BMI (pT2"‰="‰0.0496), better values for albumin (pT2"‰="‰0.0265), vitamin A (pT3"‰="‰0.0248, pT4"‰="‰0.0007) and calcium (pT3"‰="‰0.0362) during the follow-ups. The patients in the intervention group showed significantly fewer digestive problems (p"‰="‰0.0062) and muscular complaints (p"‰="‰0.0448). They showed better eating habits (p"‰="‰0.0348) and were capable of more physical activity (p"‰="‰0.0045) than patients in the control group. Patients with oral cancer can have a benefit from postoperative nutritional intervention. Early screening, appropriate care by a nutritionist and supplementation with vitamin D, zinc, calcium and protein-rich food are recommended.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Nature.com
An integrative pan cancer analysis of RET aberrations and their potential clinical implications
RET (rearranged during transfection), encoding a tyrosine kinase receptor, is a novel therapeutic target for cancers. The aberrations of RET are commonly found in cancers. Here, we profiled a comprehensive genomic landscape of RET mutations, copy number variants (CNVs), co-occurrence of RET and its mRNA expression and methylation levels in pan cancer, paving the way to the development of new RET-targeted therapies in clinic. Analysis of RET somatic mutations, CNVs, co-occurrence, mRNA expression and methylation were performed among 32 cancer types from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) dataset covering a total of 10,953 patients with 10,967 samples. RET aberrations were found in 3.0% of diverse cancers. The top two RET-altered tumors were skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM) and uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC) with dominant mutations in the other and PKinase_Tyr domains. RET-G823E and RET-S891L were most commonly found in SKCM and UCEC. Thyroid carcinoma (THCA) demonstrated the highest rate of coiled-coil domain containing 6 (CCDC6)-RET fusions, which constitutively activate RET kinase. Two FDA-approved RET inhibitors-pralsetinib and selpercatinib have been implied for the treatment of patients with RET S891L mutant UCEC and the treatment of patients with metastatic RET-fusion positive THCA and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at therapeutic level 1. We also identified four RET M918T-altered cases in patients with pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PCPG), which may induce drug resistance against multikinase inhibitors. Next, 273 co-occurring aberrations, most frequently in Notch signaling, TGF-Î² pathway, cell cycle, and Ras-Raf-MEK-Erk/JNK signaling, were uncovered among 311 RET altered cases. TP53 mutations (162 patients) leads to the most significant co-occurrence associated with RET aberrations. Furthermore, the RET expression was found most significantly increased in breast invasive carcinoma (BRCA) and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSC), as compared to their corresponding normal tissues. At last, patients with higher expression and sequence variant frequency have a worse prognosis, such as sarcoma patients. This work provided a profound and comprehensive analysis of RET and co-occurred alterations, RET mRNA expression and the clinical significance in pan cancer, offering new insights into targeted therapy for patients with RET anomalies.
MedPage Today
Epstein-Barr Virus Linked With Gastric Cancer
A substantial proportion of gastric cancers worldwide was linked with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis involving over 68,000 patients with conventional gastric adenocarcinoma in 37 countries, EBV prevalence in tumor cells was 7.5%, and was similar across regions, reported Catherine de Martel, MD, PhD, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues writing in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
ajmc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC Therapy
Dr Arrowsmith discusses the role immune checkpoint inhibitors play in NSCLC therapy, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. Edward Arrowsmith, MD: The checkpoint inhibitors really are agents that have revolutionized treatment. For those of us who've been treating non-small cell lung cancer for years or decades, we're seeing durable responses that are unbelievable compared with what we saw 10 or 15 years ago with patients free of symptoms of disease for 3, 4, 5, or more years down the road. These are agents that we integrated quickly into the therapy of non-small cell lung cancer and into our pathways program. We utilize them both as single agents and combined with chemotherapy, as well as following chemotherapy radiation or adjuvant therapy. They're spreading across the landscape in lung cancer therapy.
Nature.com
Macrophages as tools and targets in cancer therapy
Tumour-associated macrophages are an essential component of the tumour microenvironment and have a role in the orchestration of angiogenesis, extracellular matrix remodelling, cancer cell proliferation, metastasis and immunosuppression, as well as in resistance to chemotherapeutic agents and checkpoint blockade immunotherapy. Conversely, when appropriately activated, macrophages can mediate phagocytosis of cancer cells and cytotoxic tumour killing, and engage in effective bidirectional interactions with components of the innate and adaptive immune system. Therefore, they have emerged as therapeutic targets in cancer therapy. Macrophage-targeting strategies include inhibitors of cytokines and chemokines involved in the recruitment and polarization of tumour-promoting myeloid cells as well as activators of their antitumorigenic and immunostimulating functions. Early clinical trials suggest that targeting negative regulators (checkpoints) of myeloid cell function indeed has antitumor potential. Finally, given the continuous recruitment of myelomonocytic cells into tumour tissues, macrophages are candidates for cell therapy with the development of chimeric antigen receptor effector cells. Macrophage-centred therapeutic strategies have the potential to complement, and synergize with, currently available tools in the oncology armamentarium.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Intra-Arterial Chemotherapy?
Intra-arterial chemotherapy is a way of delivering high doses of cancer-fighting drugs directly to a tumor's location. With intra-arterial chemotherapy, cancer drugs are delivered into the artery or arteries located closest to the tumor. Very little medication circulates throughout the rest of the body. This reduces certain side effects while...
BioMed Central
Ischiofemoral impingement syndrome: a case report and review of literature
Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research volume 17, Article number: 393 (2022) Cite this article. The etiology of ischiofemoral impingement (IFI) syndrome, an unusual and uncommon form of hip pain, remains uncertain. Some patients demonstrate narrowing of the space between the ischial tuberosity and lesser trochanter from trauma or abnormal morphology of the quadratus femoris muscle. Combined clinical and imaging aid in the diagnosis.
BioMed Central
Perceptions, practices and barriers to reporting of adverse drug reactions among HIV infected patients and their doctors in 3 public sector hospitals of the Ethekwini Metropolitan, Kwa-Zulu Natal: a cross sectional and retrospective analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1054 (2022) Cite this article. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) remain a global public health concern. Pharmacovigilance practises are essential in ensuring patients safety and post drug marketing surveillance. This study aimed to describe practices, perceptions and barriers towards ADR reporting practices amongst People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA), who are on Highly Active Anti-Retroviral Therapy (HAART) and their doctors.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate uses novel absorption method to target cancer cells in mice
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut's lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. In a study published today in...
BioMed Central
Environmental health influences in pregnancy and risk of gestational diabetes mellitus: a systematic review
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1572 (2022) Cite this article. Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is one of the most common pregnancy complications globally. Environmental risk factors may lead to increased glucose levels and GDM, which in turn may affect not only the health of the mother but assuming hypotheses of "fetal programming", also the health of the offspring. In addition to traditional GDM risk factors, the evidence is growing that environmental influences might affect the development of GDM. We conducted a systematic review analyzing the association between several environmental health risk factors in pregnancy, including climate factors, chemicals and metals, and GDM.
Nature.com
Single-cell atlas of diverse immune populations in the advanced biliary tract cancer microenvironment
Immunotherapies have been explored in treating solid tumors, albeit with disparate clinical effects in distinct cancer types. Systematic interrogation of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) is vital to the prediction of immunotherapy response and the development of innovative immunotherapeutics. To comprehensively characterize the immune microenvironment in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), we utilized single-cell RNA sequencing in unselected viable cells from 16 matched samples, and identified nineteen cell subsets from a total of 45,851 cells, in which exhausted CD8+ T cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells (DCs) in BTC were shown to augment and communicate within the TME. Transcriptional profiles coupled with T cell receptor (TCR) sequences revealed that exhausted CD8+ T cells retained clonal expansion and high proliferation in the TME, and some of them highly expressed the endoplasmic reticulum stress (ER) response gene, XBP1, indicating the role of ER stress in remodeling TME. Functional assays demonstrated that XBP1 and common immune checkpoints (PD1, TIGIT) were significantly upregulated in CD8+ T cells cocultured within the TME of BTC cells (GBC-SD, HCCC-9810). When treating the coculture groups with the specific inhibitor of IRE1Î±-XBP1 (4Î¼8C), the downregulation of TIGIT was observed in the treatment group. Collectively, comprehensive transcriptome profiling provides deep insights into the immune atlas in advanced BTC, which might be instrumental in exploring innovative immunotherapy strategies.
BioMed Central
Association of depression symptoms and sleep quality with state-trait anxiety in medical university students in Anhui Province, China: a mediation analysis
BMC Medical Education volume 22, Article number: 627 (2022) Cite this article. The prevalence of depression symptoms among medical students is particularly high, and it has increased during the COVID-19 epidemic. Sleep quality and state-trait anxiety are risk factors for depression, but no study has yet investigated the mediating role of state-trait anxiety in the relationship between poor sleep quality and depression symptoms in medical students. This study aims to investigate the relationship among depression symptoms, sleep quality and state-trait anxiety in medical university students in Anhui Province.
Nature.com
Automated diagnosis of optical coherence tomography imaging on plaque vulnerability and its relation to clinical outcomes in coronary artery disease
This study sought to develop a deep learning-based diagnostic algorithm for plaque vulnerability by analyzing intravascular optical coherence tomography (OCT) images and to investigate the relation between AI-plaque vulnerability and clinical outcomes in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). A total of 1791 study patients who underwent OCT examinations were recruited from a multicenter clinical database, and the OCT images were first labeled as either normal, a stable plaque, or a vulnerable plaque by expert cardiologists. A DenseNet-121-based deep learning algorithm for plaque characterization was developed by training with 44,947 prelabeled OCT images, and demonstrated excellent differentiation among normal, stable plaques, and vulnerable plaques. Patients who were diagnosed with vulnerable plaques by the algorithm had a significantly higher rate of both events from the OCT-observed segments and clinical events than the patients with normal and stable plaque (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.001). On the multivariate logistic regression analyses, the OCT diagnosis of a vulnerable plaque by the algorithm was independently associated with both types of events (p"‰="‰0.047 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The AI analysis of intracoronary OCT imaging can assist cardiologists in diagnosing plaque vulnerability and identifying CAD patients with a high probability of occurrence of future clinical events.
BioMed Central
Insular functional connectivity in migraine with aura
The Journal of Headache and Pain volume 23, Article number: 106 (2022) Cite this article. Insula plays an integrating role in sensory, affective, emotional, cognitive and autonomic functions in migraine, especially in migraine with aura (MA). Insula is functionally divided into 3 subregions, the dorsoanterior, the ventroanterior and the posterior insula respectively related to cognition, emotion, and somatosensory functions. This study aimed at investigating functional connectivity of insula subregions in MA.
Nature.com
Neurofilament light chain in central nervous system infections: a prospective study of diagnostic accuracy
Diagnosing central nervous system (CNS) infections quickly is often difficult. Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is a component of the axonal cytoskeleton and identified as marker of neuronal damage in several CNS diseases. We evaluated the diagnostic accuracy of NfL for diagnosing CNS infections. We included patients from a prospective cohort of consecutive patients in whom a lumbar puncture was performed for suspected CNS infection in an academic hospital in The Netherlands. The index test was NfL in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and reference standard the final clinical diagnosis. Diagnostic accuracy was determined using the area-under-the-curve (AUC) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). The association of CSF NfL with clinical characteristics, diagnosis and outcome was evaluated. Between 2012 and 2015, 273 episodes in adults of which sufficient CSF was available were included. CNS infection was diagnosed in 26%(n"‰="‰70), CNS inflammatory disease in 7%(n"‰="‰20), systemic infection in 32%(n"‰="‰87), and other neurological disorders in 33%(n"‰="‰90). Median CSF NfL level was 593Â pg/ml (IQR 249"“1569) and did not discriminate between diagnostic categories or CNS infection subcategories. AUC for diagnosing any CNS infection compared to patients without CNS infections was 0.50 (95% CI 0.42"“0.59). Patients presenting with an altered mental status had higher NfL levels compared to other patients. We concluded thatÂ NfL cannot discriminate between causes in patients suspected of CNS infections. High concentrations of NfL are associated with severe neurological disease and the prognostic value of NfL in patients with CNS infections should be investigated in future research.
