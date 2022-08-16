ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

WAFB

Gas for Guns secures dozens of firearms in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people of East Baton Rouge were eager to give back their guns for gas. An initiative between the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, TRUCE, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office to get guns out of homes. Each participant received a gift card worth up to $300.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Partnerships form to clean up Amite and Comite rivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Different areas are helping each other when it comes to drainage by cleaning up some of the rivers. Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes are sharing the cost of cleaning up the Amite River, while EBR and the city of Central are teaming up to take care of the Comite River.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Head Start program to stagger opening of centers amid teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s office says the Head Start program will need to stagger the opening of centers due to a staffing shortage. As of this time, the Freeman Matthews, New Horizon, LaBelle Aire, Charlie Thomas, and Progress II centers are all set to open on September 6. Parents will be notified as more centers prepare to open.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Gonzales police seek info, ID of armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. According to GPD, the pictured person committed an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Police...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Relief Windows unveils new building

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new spot you can go to for your window repair or renovation needs. Relief Windows cut the ribbon on a new building in Ascension Parish on Tuesday, Aug. 16, expanding its presence in the community. The new $4 million facility is located off...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for three fugitives who remain at-large. Cody Crouch, 32, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal conspiracy/theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities. Kenneth Self...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry. The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

