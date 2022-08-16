ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Omaha says farewell to W. Dale Clark library as time for move approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The time for the downtown library to move locations is almost here. To celebrate the move, public library officials hosted a farewell party at the W. Dale Clark main library Saturday. “I hope that they just appreciate the space for what it was, and celebrate, and...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
OMAHA, NE
Big Red Rundown: Frost names Thompson starting quarterback

KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska has named their starter. Appearing on his weekly radio show Huskers Sports Radio Head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday’s show Casey Thompson will start in Ireland. “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at...
LINCOLN, NE

