Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Omaha says farewell to W. Dale Clark library as time for move approaches
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The time for the downtown library to move locations is almost here. To celebrate the move, public library officials hosted a farewell party at the W. Dale Clark main library Saturday. “I hope that they just appreciate the space for what it was, and celebrate, and...
fox42kptm.com
With possible brain-eating amoeba case in Nebraska, what steps can you take?
OMAHA—A child in Douglas County died from a possible infection after swimming in the Elkhorn River. Health department officials said the child’s symptoms started five days after being at the river near Valley on Aug. 8, before dying on Aug. 17. While they’re still waiting for tests from...
fox42kptm.com
Leaders in Bellevue break ground on development project that will revitalize downtown area
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Downtown Bellevue could look very different in just a few years time. On Thursday, Bellevue city officials and representatives of Mercury Builders broke ground on 'The Frontier District,' an extensive project that will modernize and revitalize Olde Towne Bellevue into a thriving place of commerce and entertainment.
fox42kptm.com
Locals unhappy about OPPD's decision to delay station's switch to natural gas
OMAHA—At its monthly meeting Thursday, the Omaha Public Power District’s Board of Directors voted to postpone transitioning two of the North Omaha station’s units from coal to natural gas. It said the delay is only until its new natural gas generation balancing plants are fully studied and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
fox42kptm.com
Big Red Rundown: Frost names Thompson starting quarterback
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska has named their starter. Appearing on his weekly radio show Huskers Sports Radio Head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday’s show Casey Thompson will start in Ireland. “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at...
Comments / 0