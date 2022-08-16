Does Rye have its own local version of Bigfoot? Guest columnist Lori Fontanes collects all the nuts for this story. I saw Bigfoot near Playland Parkway the other day. Okay, not actual Bigfoot but rather our local fluffy-tailed equivalent: the white squirrel. You may not even be aware that we have unusual fauna in our slice of the Sound Shore. Beaver, fox, eagle, even bear have been spotted but a ghost-like rodent? Well, turns out we do, they are and I’ve got the grainy iPhone pics to prove it!

RYE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO