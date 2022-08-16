ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Pols Pass Through Rye on Way to Dem Primary Tuesday

Pols have been passing through Rye on the way to the Democratic NY-16 Congressional primary on Tuesday. Incumbent Jamaal Bowman, who took the seat two years ago from longtime Democrat Elliott Engel, is facing challenges from Rye resident and Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker as well as Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi.
LETTER: Residents Say Vote Parker Tuesday

In a letter to MyRye.com, local Rye residents say to vote for Catherine Parker in the Democratic primary for US House District 16 next Tuesday, August 23rd. Parker is running against incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and peer Westchester County Legislator from District 4 Vedat Gashi. A fourth candidate Mark Jaffee, Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, has dropped out of the race.
Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
New Elementary School Staff

The Rye City School District announced its new staff heading into the school year. Introduce yourself to the new districtwide staff, Rye High & Middle School staff and Rye Elementary staff (below). Welcome to Rye and thanks in advance for all you will do for our kids!. Milton School. Teachers.
New Rye High & Middle School Staff

The Rye City School District announced its new staff heading into the school year. Introduce yourself to the new districtwide staff, Rye High & Middle School staff (below) and Rye Elementary staff. Welcome to Rye and thanks in advance for all you will do for our kids!. Rye High School.
In Memory: Richard Dallam Lee, Age 84

Richard Dallam Lee died peacefully on August 19th at the age of 84. Dick was born December 10, 1937 in New York, New York, the son of Robert Bryarly Lee and Elizabeth Cogswell Lee. He married Sally Cochran Boardman in London on September 7, 1966 and they moved to Rye, where they have lived for over 55 years.
COLUMN: Lighter Side of Rye: Varmint Edition

Does Rye have its own local version of Bigfoot? Guest columnist Lori Fontanes collects all the nuts for this story. I saw Bigfoot near Playland Parkway the other day. Okay, not actual Bigfoot but rather our local fluffy-tailed equivalent: the white squirrel. You may not even be aware that we have unusual fauna in our slice of the Sound Shore. Beaver, fox, eagle, even bear have been spotted but a ghost-like rodent? Well, turns out we do, they are and I’ve got the grainy iPhone pics to prove it!
In Memory: Stephen Lee Brodwolf, Age 68

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of the deeply loved Stephen Lee Brodwolf, of Chicago, IL, and formerly of Rye, NY, Winnetka, IL and Hamilton, OH. Steve died peacefully of natural causes, while asleep at his home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was 68 years old.
