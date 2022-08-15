Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
How the Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade Negotiations Benefits Jazz
By design or error, the nixed Donovan Mitchell trade benefits Jazz Nation.
Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Settle Salary Grievance
The All-Star guard was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld from him last season.
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
Who Will Sixers Face for NBA’s New Rivals Week?
Lately, the NBA has been trying out new formats and giving basketball fans something new now and then. Over the last couple of seasons, the league has implemented the NBA Play-In tournament at the end of the year, causing the bottom two seeds to really earn their spot in the postseason. This year, ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Ben Simmons told he ‘can’t shoot’ after repeatedly being called Russell Westbrook
Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago, Russell Westbrook has become a scapegoat among their fanbase, and his reputation around the NBA has seemingly gotten tarnished. When Ben Simmons was recently spotted by a fan who intentionally mistook him for Westbrook, he was not happy. Simmons...
Scammer’s Delight: Ben Simmons & Philadelphia 76ers Reach Hefty Settlement Over $33 Million Grievance Claim
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a settlement on the grievance that he filed in April over the $20 million the team withheld in salary last season. The Sixers had withheld the salary for each game the guard didn't play before he was traded to the Nets for James Harden in February.
Yardbarker
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Called "Russell Westbrook" At The Mall By Troll: Watch
Ben Simmons is one of the most hated players in the entire NBA right now. After what happened last season, it has been very difficult for fans to give him any sort of leg room. He quit on the Philadelphia 76ers and despite getting what he wanted, he still wouldn't play any games for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 Schedule
Over the last few days, reporters across the league have leaked big NBA matchups on certain dates. On Wednesday, the NBA finally released each team’s full schedule for the 2022-2023 season. As previously reported, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their season on October 18 against the defending Eastern Conference...
Yardbarker
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers
On this day in 1978, the Denver Nuggets traded Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Hall-of-Famer George McGinnis.
Comments / 0