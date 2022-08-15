ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Who Will Sixers Face for NBA’s New Rivals Week?

Lately, the NBA has been trying out new formats and giving basketball fans something new now and then. Over the last couple of seasons, the league has implemented the NBA Play-In tournament at the end of the year, causing the bottom two seeds to really earn their spot in the postseason. This year, ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Called "Russell Westbrook" At The Mall By Troll: Watch

Ben Simmons is one of the most hated players in the entire NBA right now. After what happened last season, it has been very difficult for fans to give him any sort of leg room. He quit on the Philadelphia 76ers and despite getting what he wanted, he still wouldn't play any games for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 Schedule

Over the last few days, reporters across the league have leaked big NBA matchups on certain dates. On Wednesday, the NBA finally released each team’s full schedule for the 2022-2023 season. As previously reported, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their season on October 18 against the defending Eastern Conference...
Yardbarker

Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes

The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
