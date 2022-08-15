ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Had Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa reportedly didn't have his best stuff. "Dolphins practice is over. Jaylen Waddle was present but didn’t practice (unclear the issue)," Dolphins reporter Adam Beasley said. "Defense won the day. Three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa." Naturally, fans were a little worried about...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa but have to be ready if he isn’t the guy

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback but the team needs to be able to win despite him if they have a shot at 2022. The Miami Dolphins’ top quarterback is still an anomaly. Some think they know who he is and others think they know who he isn’t. It’s a daily debate on social media and the media itself still either straddle the proverbial fence or just simply call him out.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

The Dolphins’ Hopes Rest Entirely On Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have a team that, on paper, looks like a playoff team. They already had Jaylen Waddle, one of the better young wide receivers in the NFL, plus Xavien Howard, a Pro Bowl cornerback. But this offseason, the Dolphins have added Tyreek Hill, one of the best wideouts...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
ClutchPoints

‘The most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen’: Tua Tagovailoa gets mind-melting praise from Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

Will Tua Tagovaila finally have the season that the Miami Dolphins are hoping for? From the way that the people around him are talking, his breakout season is upon us. Tyreek Hill, Miami’s flashy offseason addition, hasn’t been able to stop praising him. Saying he’s more accurate than Patrick Mahomes was the most eye-popping quote he gave about his new QB. Head coach Mike McDaniel also came through with some extremely high praise for Tagovailoa on the Dan Le Batard Show.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Leonard Levy, who helped bring the Bucs and Super Bowls to Tampa, dies

TAMPA — Leonard Levy, a local sports pioneer who was instrumental in bringing the Bucs and several Super Bowls to Tampa, died Thursday while in hospice care. He was 89. Levy headed up Tampa Bay’s expansion committee in the early 1970s and was extremely instrumental in bringing the expansion Bucs to the area to begin play in 1976. In addition, he ran the Super Bowl committee in the 1980s and Tampa Bay was awarded Super Bowl 18, which it hosted at Tampa Stadium at the end of the 1984 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL

