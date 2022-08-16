This summer, Apopka’s Hope Community Center officially began its LGBTQ+ immigrant rights program. The program aims to support members of both the queer and immigrant communities as they navigate the social crossroads these two groups create. Through advocacy, counseling, cultural activities, and documentation help, the HCC has made a place of sanctuary for people who have long been underserved in Central Florida.

APOPKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO