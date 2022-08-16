Read full article on original website
Finding identity at the Hope CommUnity Center
This summer, Apopka’s Hope Community Center officially began its LGBTQ+ immigrant rights program. The program aims to support members of both the queer and immigrant communities as they navigate the social crossroads these two groups create. Through advocacy, counseling, cultural activities, and documentation help, the HCC has made a place of sanctuary for people who have long been underserved in Central Florida.
The legacy of Billie Dean should be off limits to politicians
When campaigning crosses the threshold of respect and becomes disrespectful, ALL CITIZENS should be concerned. I am a retired educator and the widow of a great man, the Honorable Billie L. Dean. Billie was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor and Heroic Service in the Korean War, was an educator...
