Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
Papa Johns is bringing the heat ya'll. Promised to be swelteringly spicy, fans can can get a mouthful of Papa Johns' new Dragon Flame Pizza — inspired by the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" — on August 21st at a one-day pop up event held at King's Landing Park in Apopka, Florida (just outside of Orlando) where followers can get an exclusive taste of this fire pie.
Pumpkin Spice season is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate the spooky holiday early than with television's favorite witches, the Sanderson sisters?. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this September, Kellogg's and Disney teamed up to...
