Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex

Evacuations lifted for people living near Wagner Road Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County. The fire started Thursday evening and originally prompted level 3 evacuations. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help contain the fire and crews are using water from Rock Lake to help in the firefight. This fire is estimated to have burned...
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres
WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan
Crews from all 13 fire districts in Whitman County responded to the Wagner Road Fire on Thursday. The Washington State Fire Marshal's office estimates the fire to be 800 acres and growing. Level 3 evacuations are in place.
‘Overwhelmingly safe place to be’: Man still on run after Riverfront Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of firing into a crowd in Riverfront Park is still on the run. Luckily, no one in the crowd was hit by the gunfire. Spokane Police say two cars pulled up alongside a curb. Those two separate drivers, a man and a woman, got out and began to argue. Witnesses say the man hit the woman.
Police searching for suspect after stabbing at house on 37th Street in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane. According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.
Spokane deputies looking for man accused of brandishing firearm at restaurant employees, open firing at parkgoers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
Highway 195 completely shut down for large wildfire burning along road
SPOKANE, Wash. – SR-195 is closed down in both directions as fire crews battle a large wildfire burning grass and trees along the roadway. Washington State Patrol said fire equipment is blocking the road. This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) reported the suspect of a stabbing on Tuesday was identified and arrested, thanks in part to tips provided by the public. According to SVPD, the victim was walking on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him...
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
A wildfire has closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane.
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
Spokane Police Looking for man who Shot at People in Riverfront Park
SPOKANE - After a Wednesday evening shooting and assault in downtown Spokane, the Spokane Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force has identified a suspect, developed probable cause to arrest him, and secured a warrant for his arrest. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to call from the...
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
