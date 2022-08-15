Read full article on original website
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
wsiu.org
SIU School of Law expands footprint to the Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University School of Law just expanded to the Metro East. Beginning this month, third-year law school students will participate in the inaugural Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville, the former Lindenwood University campus. Students will live and take classes on the campus while working at various state and federal offices in the region.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
cilfm.com
New police training academy to open this fall in Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new police training academy will welcome it’s inaugural class this fall. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville, a partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and Southern Illinois University. “Thanks...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
advantagenews.com
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School
BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois
The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District Welcomes Back Faculty/Staff With Warm Kick-Off
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 welcomed back its faculty and staff with a warm kick-off event this week. Both Dr. Patrick Shelton and Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart say there has been tremendous energy in the buildings since teachers have returned. Dr. Shelton said: "Welcome back to all...
Redevelopment firm plots $21M innovation center in Alton
ST. LOUIS — An Alton firm focused on revitalizing the Metro East town plans to develop a $21 million innovation center to house startups and later-stage companies. AltonWorks, led by John and Jayne Simmons, on Monday said it will transform the Wedge and Elgen buildings on the 600 block of East Broadway into the Wedge Innovation Center. It is part of the firm's plan to renovate 25 historic buildings it owns in downtown Alton for uses such as offices and apartments.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
First-Year Students Move in to Their New Home Away from Home at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was filled with new, smiling faces as first-year students began moving into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Move-in activities for first-year students continue Thursday, Aug. 18, with returning students arriving Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20. In total, more than 2,650 students will live in University Housing in fall 2022.
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
Mayor of Belleville vows to keep pot dispensaries away from schools and Main Street
So far, Belleville has approved plans for two dispensaries–both on the outskirts of town. The mayor says she doesn’t ever want a marijuana store setting up shop in Downtown Belleville, because it’s a family area near schools and churches.
edglentoday.com
Illinois Traction Railroad History Event Scheduled For Weekend With Presentations, Memorabilia Swap
GODFREY - Keith Sherman and Kerry Doyle, historical rail enthusiasts, with Close to the Steam Division headquarters of Alton, will host the 2022 Annual Meeting for the Illinois Traction Society on Saturday, August 20. The event will be another excursion to exploring the history of the Illinois Terminal. The annual...
edglentoday.com
Shakespeare Production, Criterium Festival, D.A.R.E. Car Show Set for This Weekend
EDWARDSVILLE – The stage is set for a fun-filled weekend for residents and visitors alike, whether you’re a theater fan, prefer pedal power or want to check out some cool cars, hot rods and vintage vehicles. These free special events are scheduled to take place downtown on Friday,...
advantagenews.com
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Awarded Nearly $2.87 Million Grant For Downtown Improvements
EDWARDSVILLE - The City learned Monday that it will receive a nearly $2.87 million state grant to rebuild its water and sewer system on a portion of Main Street and to add pedestrian-friendly streetscape improvements. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program....
MetroLink video shows rising water causing millions in damages
The record-setting late July floods are still disrupting public transportation.
