The Post and Courier

Editorial: COVID has lessons for SC beyond keeping schools open

We certainly appreciate why a main takeaway from a new report on the lessons South Carolina should learn from the COVID pandemic involved the need to do all we can to keep our public schools open during future pandemics — using virtual or hybrid learning only if essential. But there is so much more we need to learn.
EDUCATION
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

USC board under new leadership after Statehouse criticism

COLUMBIA — Lexington attorney Thad Westbrook will lead the governing board for the University of South Carolina, facing the challenge of moving the state's flagship university past three tumultuous years even as his own position on the board is uncertain. Westbrook took over as USC's chairman in a publicly...
COLUMBIA, SC

