The Post and Courier
Editorial: COVID has lessons for SC beyond keeping schools open
We certainly appreciate why a main takeaway from a new report on the lessons South Carolina should learn from the COVID pandemic involved the need to do all we can to keep our public schools open during future pandemics — using virtual or hybrid learning only if essential. But there is so much more we need to learn.
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Charleston apartment giant Greystar adds SC warehouses to its real estate repertoire
Global apartment behemoth Greystar stepped out of its residential comfort zone about two years ago when it bought a smaller Texas competitor with a sizable foothold in the industrial real estate business. It's now bringing the newly acquired know-how to its home state. The Charleston company last week broke ground...
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
USC board under new leadership after Statehouse criticism
COLUMBIA — Lexington attorney Thad Westbrook will lead the governing board for the University of South Carolina, facing the challenge of moving the state's flagship university past three tumultuous years even as his own position on the board is uncertain. Westbrook took over as USC's chairman in a publicly...
Berkeley's resilience tested in delayed opening win over Timberland
ST. STEPHEN - Openers test a high school football team’s ability to execute under pressure for the first time in a season. In its first game, Berkeley also had its mental toughness pushed. The Stags get a passing grade in that department. Backed by a strong defensive effort, the...
