The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
Popular Columbia restaurant temporarily closed due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known Columbia restaurant is working to repair the damage left behind by a fire that happened early Wednesday. Columbia-Richland Fire officials said crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at The Grand on Main. Crews soon found fire coming from the rear side of the roof area and, upon closure inspection, were able to trace the fire to an exhaust system.
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25
The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
WIS-TV
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington opens 48 hundred square foot animal barn
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Together with the Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Animal Services celebrated a new facility to help large animals. The departments cut the ribbon on a new 48 hundred square foot barn that is able to accommodate larger animals like horses, cows, pigs and other domestic farm animals.
USC Gamecock
Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area
Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
USC Gamecock
5 unique venues to get your live music fix in Columbia's music scene
From big arenas that can sit thousands to smaller venues with an intimate vibe, Columbia’s local music scene has it all. Here are five musical places and their lineups for the upcoming fall. Township Auditorium. The Township Auditorium has seen artists like Elvis Presley, The Avett Brothers, Widespread Panic,...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
abccolumbia.com
USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
The Post and Courier
Columbia reconsiders government headquarters plan, weighs downtown office tower sale
COLUMBIA — Less than two years after purchasing a downtown office tower with the aim of converting it into the new municipal headquarters, Columbia city officials are weighing whether to continue with plans for the property or put it back on the real estate market. When the city of...
Columbia Star
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess
The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
crbjbizwire.com
Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members
Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
New signs, an improved park, and a fee increase in Town of Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Several changes and proposed updates are coming to the Town of Lexington starting the week of August 15. Among the changes will be additional signage added to their downtown area, a park opening, and increased fees for towing by the police. Gabriel Feraci at Craft Axe...
The Post and Courier
Columbia steel company invests $3 million in facility upgrades
COLUMBIA — A Columbia steel company that's worked on large national projects, like the World Trade Center Memorial and the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is investing $3 million to automate its Richland County site. Owen Steel Co., which employs 230 people at its...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Leroy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Leroy! He is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline, ready to find his forever home! Shelter staff say Leroy is a 3-year-old chocolate lab-mix who loves everyone he meets!. Leroy was brought in to the shelter after he was hit by a car, paralyzing...
