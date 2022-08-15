Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
KAKE TV
Wichita man racks up nearly $120,000 in credit card debt to pay for partial recount of the Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two weeks after the August 2 election that gained national attention for the vote on abortion, some in the "Value Them Both" advocates say they think it may have been rigged – one man so convinced he put up more than $100,000 of his own money for a recount.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
KWCH.com
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. Gov. Laura Kelly last week said the state had recovered jobs...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KCTV 5
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Wichita restaurant owner, burned out and losing employees to chains, announces closure
If he doesn’t find a buyer, he said, he’ll close the restaurant on Sept. 3.
Vacant spot near Wesley Medical Center about to get a new restaurant tenant
The restaurant is set to open in early September.
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a public hearing on Sept. 8 to address groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination was discovered during investigations related to the 21st Street Corridor Redevelopment Project. It was discovered in the area of 29th Street N and Grove and eventually […]
Hutchinson issued water system violation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson began sending out notices to water customers informing them of a Ground Water rule violation that happened earlier in the summer. The violation was caused by a chlorine feeder failure that resulted in chlorine not being added to the city’s water supply. Once the operator responded to the alarm, flow was reduced to the contact basin to increase contact time, and another feeder was started. Proper chlorine levels were restored in four hours and 15 minutes.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council passes new pilot program to boost home renovations, construction
With a 7-0 vote, the Wichita City Council passed a new two-year program that aims to improve the city's housing stock in the core area of Wichita. In the 9 areas the city has chosen, they will waive any building permit fees for residential work, either renovations or building a brand-new home.
wichitabyeb.com
Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
adastraradio.com
Close Call: Race for District 1 Commission Seat in Reno County Decided by Two Votes
RENO COUNTY – Two votes. That is the final margin to decide the Republican primary for Reno County Commissioner 1st District. Once 22 provisional ballots from that race were counted Monday during the canvass of the August 2nd election, Randy Parks won the nomination with 1,508 votes to 1,506 for Chris Corey.
KWCH.com
Stormy skies, cooler conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
