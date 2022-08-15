ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KWCH.com

Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market
KSN News

KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a public hearing on Sept. 8 to address groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination was discovered during investigations related to the 21st Street Corridor Redevelopment Project. It was discovered in the area of 29th Street N and Grove and eventually […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson issued water system violation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson began sending out notices to water customers informing them of a Ground Water rule violation that happened earlier in the summer. The violation was caused by a chlorine feeder failure that resulted in chlorine not being added to the city’s water supply. Once the operator responded to the alarm, flow was reduced to the contact basin to increase contact time, and another feeder was started. Proper chlorine levels were restored in four hours and 15 minutes.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
wichitabyeb.com

Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas

Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Stormy skies, cooler conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy