The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
The Post and Courier
ENGAGEMENT: Bradford – Boykin
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bradford Brodie of Aiken, SC are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Bradford, to Don Michael Boykin Jr., son of Mrs. Laura Boykin Hollingsworth of Greenwood, SC and the late Mr. Don Michael Boykin. Miss Brodie is a graduate of Washington University in...
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
The Post and Courier
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a […]
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
WRAL
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
WLTX.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed along a major highway early Tuesday morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 53-year-old Milton Timothy Decker of Columbia was walking across Sunset Boulevard near Saluda Woods Place in West Columbia around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: COVID has lessons for SC beyond keeping schools open
We certainly appreciate why a main takeaway from a new report on the lessons South Carolina should learn from the COVID pandemic involved the need to do all we can to keep our public schools open during future pandemics — using virtual or hybrid learning only if essential. But there is so much more we need to learn.
The Post and Courier
Aiken County planners vote against housing density increase for Weeping Willows subdivision
A request to increase the density of development in the plans for a large subdivision didn’t receive a favorable response from the Aiken County Planning Commission on Aug. 18. The panel voted 3-2 against a motion for approval, with contingencies, of the proposal to build 68 townhomes instead of...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
The Post and Courier
Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
The Post and Courier
FOTAS holding Clear the Shelter event at Aiken County Animal Shelter
One of the biggest adoption events of the year will be held Saturday. Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold a Clear the Shelter Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. All adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this time.
