Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

ENGAGEMENT: Bradford – Boykin

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bradford Brodie of Aiken, SC are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Bradford, to Don Michael Boykin Jr., son of Mrs. Laura Boykin Hollingsworth of Greenwood, SC and the late Mr. Don Michael Boykin. Miss Brodie is a graduate of Washington University in...
AIKEN, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Post and Courier

Editorial: COVID has lessons for SC beyond keeping schools open

We certainly appreciate why a main takeaway from a new report on the lessons South Carolina should learn from the COVID pandemic involved the need to do all we can to keep our public schools open during future pandemics — using virtual or hybrid learning only if essential. But there is so much more we need to learn.
EDUCATION
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care

COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS holding Clear the Shelter event at Aiken County Animal Shelter

One of the biggest adoption events of the year will be held Saturday. Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold a Clear the Shelter Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. All adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this time.
AIKEN, SC

