ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Senator O'Mara's weekly column 'From the Capitol' -- for the week of August 15, 2022 -- 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

nysenate.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nysenate.gov

Area state lawmakers join correctional officers to renew call to repeal 'HALT Act': Say new law is putting officers at risk, leading to an increasingly dangerous climate of violence within New York’s correctional facilities

Elmira, N.Y., August 17—State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C-Big Flats), Assemblyman Chris Friend (R,C-Big Flats), and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C-Corning) today joined New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) President Michael Powers and Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold outside the Elmira Correctional Facility (ECF) to call on Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders to repeal the “Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement (HALT) Act.”
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy