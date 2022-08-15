Senator O'Mara's weekly column 'From the Capitol' -- for the week of August 15, 2022 -- 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

Elmira, N.Y., August 17—State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C-Big Flats), Assemblyman Chris Friend (R,C-Big Flats), and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C-Corning) today joined New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) President Michael Powers and Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold outside the Elmira Correctional Facility (ECF) to call on Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders to repeal the “Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement (HALT) Act.”

