Where is the best place to watch and stream Too Neapolitan right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Serena Rossi Luigi Esposito Rosario Morra Gennaro Guazzo Giorgia Agata. When Deborah's ex-husband, a popular neomelodic singer, loses his life in a stage dive, Deborah worries for her eleven-year-old son, Ciro, who is exhibiting signs of depression. Searching for a solution, Deborah takes Ciro to see Tommaso, a shy child psychologist. During the course of their visits, Ciro confesses that it's not his father's death that has got him down, it's his love for his classmate, the beautiful Ludovica. The two make a deal: Tomasso will help Ciro to win the affections of Ludovica, while Ciro gives Tomasso a hand at having a chance with his mother.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO