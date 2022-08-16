ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU football trending towards landing commitment from 2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction to land a commitment from a big-time target in the 2024 class. The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star tight end Dylan Mesman of Saline, Mich. 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction in favor of the Spartans.
