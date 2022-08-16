Read full article on original website
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Where to Watch and Stream Two Rode Together Free Online
Cast: James Stewart Richard Widmark Shirley Jones Linda Cristal Andy Devine. Two tough westerners bring home a group of settlers who have spent years as Comanche hostages. Netflix doesn't currently have Two Rode Together in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Reboot Is Now 'On Pause' Until Its Eventual Resurrection
The reboot, which was set to feature a Black woman in the lead role, was announced years ago with Joss Whedon returning as executive producer.
