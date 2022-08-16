Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner has pulled out of the long-in-the-works Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. As a result, the streamer has opted not to go forward with the project that it had landed with a straight-to-series order in 2018. Reps for Apple, Bad Robot, WBTV and Garner declined comment. According to sources, Garner exited My Glory Was I Had Such Friend for scheduling reasons. The show has taken quite awhile to get off the ground, and the Alias alumna is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series,...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Where to Watch and Stream Kit Kittredge: An American Girl Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Kit Kittredge: An American Girl right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Abigail Breslin Chris O'Donnell Julia Ormond Stanley Tucci Max Thieriot. Geners: Family Comedy Drama. Director: Patricia Rozema. Release Date: Jul 02, 2008. About. The Great Depression hits home...
Where to Watch and Stream Haunting of the Mary Celeste Free Online
Cast: Emily Swallow Ava Acres Richard Roundtree Dominic DeVore Alice Hunter. Rachel, a concerned researcher, and her team have set out to sea to prove that the disappearance of a family and crew from a merchant ship was for reasons having to do with the supernatural. Her theory that those on the Mary Celeste vanished into a "rift" between dimensions proves true as the boat breaks down and her crew begins to vanish one by one.
