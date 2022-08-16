ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KAILUA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Hawaii News Now#Gallery#Bat
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Police arrested Zane Logan...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave

Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy