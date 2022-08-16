Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Police arrested Zane Logan...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits
Savio Realty said its selling over 200 acres of lots and local farmers will have priority. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave
Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
U.S. Army firefighters battle 120 acre wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Reservation; just 50% contained
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters continue to battle a wildfire burning at Makua Military Reservation, officials said Saturday. Fire crews responded to the fire Friday afternoon, near the south ridge of the reservation. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said the fire has charred nearly 120 acres. Approximately 50% of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Pet-friendly condo in McCully and beautiful studio with ocean views in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Bright, convenient, pet-friendly condo in McCully. Enjoy the opportune location just outside of Waikiki...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Closer to home: Get your coco puffs fix at Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all coco puff lovers!. Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location will open its doors at the Pearl Highlands Center at the end of the month. In the former Pier 1 imports space, the popular restaurant is set to open on August 31. The 7,000 square-foot...
Man assaulted through his car window
A man was assaulted through his car window, according to the Honolulu Police department.
Comments / 0