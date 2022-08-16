ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM 1390 KRFO

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttles#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Mndot#The Med City Mover#The Bear Tracks
AM 1390 KRFO

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter

You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota

If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
OWATONNA, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy