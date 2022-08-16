Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Flying Swords of Dragon Gate Free Online
Cast: Jet Li Zhou Xun Chen Kun Gwei Lun-mei Chris Lee. Flying Swords of Dragon Gate picks up three years after the infamous Dragon Inn was burnt down in the desert when its innkeeper Jade vanished. A new gang of marauders had taken over - innkeepers by day and treasure hunters by night. The inn is the rumoured location of a lost city buried under the desert, and its hidden treasure would only be revealed by a gigantic storm every 60 years. The gang used the inn as a front to locate the lost treasure.
We like how you can watch dancing in PUBG's 19.1 patch
There's also a motion tracker, 9mm MP9 submachine gun, folding shields, and Assassin's Creed stuff. Okay so embedded above and on YouTube (opens in new tab) there's the trailer for PUBG: Battlegrounds (opens in new tab)' 19.1 patch, where they added a bunch of neat guns and equipment and their Assassin's Creed crossover. (opens in new tab) The new update takes players back to the map Haven, and infuses it with some neato new weapons that fill cool niches and an Assassin's Creed crossover that puts nefarious company Abstergo in the spotlight.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast: Where You’ve Seen the Stars of the Hallmark Show Before
'Chesapeake Shores' is coming to an end, but you can still find Meghan Ory, Robert Buckley, and other cast members in these other shows and movies.
'Dragon Ball Super' bests Idris Elba's 'Beast' at box office with $20.1 million
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: 3 Ways the Show Changed Before the Premiere
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' creator Jessica Gao recently revealed how the Marvel series endured several changes before its release.
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
