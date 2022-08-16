A long-time Over-the-Rhine eatery is returning to the neighborhood after it left in 2021 — and this time it's within its sister-bar. Daniel Wright's Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs back to OTR within Holiday Spirits' food window. The hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Wright's Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.

BLUE ASH, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO