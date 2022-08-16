ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

WCPO

Senate's gourmet hotdogs have returned to Over-the-Rhine within Holiday Spirits bar

A long-time Over-the-Rhine eatery is returning to the neighborhood after it left in 2021 — and this time it's within its sister-bar. Daniel Wright's Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs back to OTR within Holiday Spirits' food window. The hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Wright's Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
BLUE ASH, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
CINCINNATI, OH

