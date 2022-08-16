Read full article on original website
WCPO
Senate's gourmet hotdogs have returned to Over-the-Rhine within Holiday Spirits bar
A long-time Over-the-Rhine eatery is returning to the neighborhood after it left in 2021 — and this time it's within its sister-bar. Daniel Wright's Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs back to OTR within Holiday Spirits' food window. The hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Wright's Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
WCPO
Coalition calls for Victoria Square Apartments property owners to consider more 'equitable' plan
NEWPORT, Ky. — A coalition of citizens called for the landlords of Victoria Square Apartments, where hundreds of tenants must vacate for renovations, to consider a more "equitable" plan. The property owners did nothing illegal, plan to honor all current lease terms and offered each resident $500. However, members...
WCPO
Williamsburg football team honors fallen detective, former 3-sport athlete in season opener
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — The son of a fallen Clermont County sheriff's detective led his dad's alma mater out of the tunnel and onto the field during their first game of the season Friday night. Bill Brewer, once a three-sport star at Williamsburg High School was killed while attempting to...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
WCPO
Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
