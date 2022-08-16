Read full article on original website
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
Wyoming Education Group Sues State For Not Having ‘Unsurpassed’ Education Funding Model
Saying Wyoming lawmakers haven't upheld a court mandate to provide an "unsurpassed" and equitable schools system, an educators group sued the state on Thursday. The Wyoming Education Association filed a legal complaint on Thursday in Laramie County District...
Rod Miller: The Passing of a First Amendment Zealot
You can't swing a dead cat in the State of Wyoming without hitting a Second Amendment zealot or three. They are everywhere, and they're not shy about proclaiming their 2A allegiance by wearing "Molon Labe" t-shirts and "Shall Not Be Infringed" tattoos.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 21, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on Soldier Creek in Sheridan, Wyoming by Jim Blaha. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
Secretary Of State Policy Director Resigns; Says She Won’t Work For Chuck Gray
Rep. Chuck Gray's primary election win on Tuesday for the position of Wyoming secretary of state has already caused the resignation of at least one employee in the office. Gray, who is all but certain to become the officeholder of...
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
Letter To The Editor: Ray Hunkins Should Write More Columns
I am writing to commend Cowboy State Daily for the recent column you published dated August 9, 2022. The article written by retired attorney/rancher Ray Hunkins entitled: In Biden Administration, Ideology Trumps Common Sense. I was thrilled to see in your...
State Investigative Board Clears Two Reservation School Administrators Of Harassment Allegations
Although a federal agency implicated two Wind River Indian Reservation school administrators in a sweeping misconduct report which detailed an alcohol-fueled party with a topless student dancer, a state investigative committee last week cleared the pair of wrongdoing. An unnamed source...
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 12 – 20, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 12 – 20, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 12:. Gary Dean Reed, 66, Rushville,...
Rivalry Continues: Hageman, Cheney Argue Over Concession Phone Call
Is it a case of bad cell service in Wyoming? That's certainly plausible. Differing accounts of post-election pleasantries have kept the Liz Cheney – Harriet Hageman rivalry going. Hageman told FOX News on election night that Cheney did reach...
Wyoming Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year To Artist Who Designs Labels For Their Beer
Snowy Mountain Brewery in Saratoga is looking to combine the art of their brewing with the artistic talents of Wyoming residents through a new contest open to all Wyoming artists until October 1. The brewery has launched "Canvas on a Can"...
Wyoming’s Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.02 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 44 cents per gallon from one year ago.
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State's highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
175-Foot Lawn Design Shows Off University of Wyoming Grad’s Cowboy Spirit
Jake Edmunds is a BIG fan of Wyoming Cowboy football. And he's shown it in a BIG way – by mowing a 175-foot high replica of "Steamboat," the Wyoming Cowboys icon, into his lawn just outside Sheridan.
Large Bull Elk Poached Off Highway Near Wheatland; Head, Antlers Sawed Off
It was confirmed on Thursday that the bull was killed on the south side of the highway, in hunt area 6, Game and Fish public information officer Robin Kepple told Cowboy State Daily. It still wasn't clear whether it had been shot from the highway. The carcass was fully intact when wardens first investigated the scene, so it wasn't clear if the person or people involved in the shooting were the same who came by later and took the head and antlers.
