San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
mynspr.org
Evacuation zones in Glenn County | Mental health plan for kids | School COVID-19 testing bill
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 19. One hundred sixty-five predesignated evacuation zones have been created in Glenn County to identify areas under threat in an emergency. Each zone has a three-letter prefix, followed by a number that represents a specific area in the county. Glenn County residents are being asked to look up and memorize their zone.
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
krcrtv.com
Butte Strong Fund awards $350,000 grant to 'Hope Crisis Response Network'
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded a $350,000 grant to a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint. Hope Crisis Response Network has completed six homes, has 12 under construction and has another dozen projects ready to begin. Its goal is to build 15 homes a year.
actionnewsnow.com
Downtown shops see business boost as students return
As business picks up some shops are still looking to hire more people to help. Downtown shops see business boost as students return. As business picks up some shops are still looking to hire more people to help.
actionnewsnow.com
Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center
CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
actionnewsnow.com
Avian Influenza identified in 1,500 birds in Butte County, letter says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Public Health Department was informed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) that Avian Influenza was identified in a flock of privately owned birds in Butte County, according to a Facebook post by Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly. Connelly posted a...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico planning commission to vote tonight on a hotel development
The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document containing community concerns for the hotel development project off HWY 32 and Bruce Road. City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development. The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document...
krcrtv.com
"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection
CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
actionnewsnow.com
Expert: Extreme heat impacts mental health
CHICO, Calif. - Just like we see seasonal depression during the gloomy winter months, the same happens when we go through a long stretch of hot days. Butte County Behavioral Health Director Scott Kennelly told Action News Now that when the sun keeps beating down, the primary issues he sees is an uptick in irritability, agitation and stress.
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 19, 2022
Staff from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with assistance from California Department of Water Resources (DWR) staff, have been in the Oroville Wildlife Area (OWA) since July 11 to collect information on the local mourning dove population. Working in the safflower and sunflower fields in the OWA, that were planted by CDFW staff to provide a readily available food source for doves and many other bird species, staff successfully captured and placed identifying bands on 33 doves.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Planning Commission upheld its rejection of a proposed hotel project at Highway 32 and Bruce Road. The developers will still have to wait for their appeal hearing on Sept. 6 to get back on track, but people living in Cal Park hope the city council listens to their concerns.
SFist
Now Residents of Flooded 33 Tehama Report Contractors Are Stealing Items From Their Rooms
Displaced tenants of the flooded 33 Tehama say that items are being stolen from their rooms — including, allegedly, $1,500 in stolen checks — as their saga drags on into its third month. Today was supposed to be the day that displaced residents of the flooded 33 Tehama...
