Russian fertilisers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets "unimpeded" or a global food crisis could strike as early as next year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday. The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said, adding that despite this, Russian fertiliser and agricultural exports still faced "obstacles."

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 MINUTES AGO