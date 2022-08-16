Before every end there is a beginning, and for Tom Weiskopf, the beginning came on a gray Sunday afternoon at Royal Troon Golf Club in the summer of 1973. It was then, under the bright lights of the Open Championship, that Weiskopf finally upended a nagging streak of runner-up finishes at the majors to claim his first of golf’s big four championships. “The Towering Inferno” — a name the 6-foot-3 Weiskopf had earned for his temper — meant something else that week. Four days as the hottest putter in golf resulted in a three-stroke, wire-to-wire win at the Open. Weiskopf would total 11 more top-5s in majors, including five runner-up finishes, but when it was all over, ’73 in Troon was his only major championship victory.

