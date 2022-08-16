Read full article on original website
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
Evacuation zones in Glenn County | Mental health plan for kids | School COVID-19 testing bill
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 19. One hundred sixty-five predesignated evacuation zones have been created in Glenn County to identify areas under threat in an emergency. Each zone has a three-letter prefix, followed by a number that represents a specific area in the county. Glenn County residents are being asked to look up and memorize their zone.
Avian Influenza identified in 1,500 birds in Butte County, letter says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Public Health Department was informed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) that Avian Influenza was identified in a flock of privately owned birds in Butte County, according to a Facebook post by Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly. Connelly posted a...
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 19, 2022
Staff from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with assistance from California Department of Water Resources (DWR) staff, have been in the Oroville Wildlife Area (OWA) since July 11 to collect information on the local mourning dove population. Working in the safflower and sunflower fields in the OWA, that were planted by CDFW staff to provide a readily available food source for doves and many other bird species, staff successfully captured and placed identifying bands on 33 doves.
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center
CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
Downtown shops see business boost as students return
CHICO, Calif. - California's unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in July -- the lowest since the department started tracking it in 1976. Employers added nearly 85,000 non-farm payroll jobs in July. But as Chico State students return to the area, some shops in downtown Chico are trying to staff up.
Butte Strong Fund awards grant to nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A $350,000 grant, funded by the Butte Strong Fund, has been awarded to the Hope Crisis Response Network, a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint, according to the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The Hope Crisis Response Network has completed...
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni. “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]
Oroville receiving facelift for its marketing to attract more visitors
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville is getting a facelift when it comes to how it markets itself. The city council hired a community branding firm called "North Star." Three people who work for that company have the task to create a new brand image for Oroville. In light...
Yuba City Family Questions Search Efforts
(Yuba City, CA) — A Yuba City family is questioning the efforts of law enforcement after two people who went missing were found dead from a car accident. The bodies of Juan Zavala and Janette Pantoja were found outside their SUV Wednesday evening in Nevada County. Officials said the...
City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Planning Commission upheld its rejection of a proposed hotel project at Highway 32 and Bruce Road. The developers will still have to wait for their appeal hearing on Sept. 6 to get back on track, but people living in Cal Park hope the city council listens to their concerns.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Homeless encampment clear out still on pause
CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
