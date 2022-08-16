ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCTeS_0hIVudBY00

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar traveled to the Southeast Asian nation Monday for the first time since she was appointed to the post last October.

The trip by Nellen Heyzer followed the U.N. Security Council’s latest call for an immediate end to all forms of violence and unimpeded humanitarian access in the strife-torn country.

Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

He gave no details on whether Heyzer would meet with Myanmar’s military rulers or the country’s imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi , a longtime U.N. demand. Suu Kyi was convicted earlier Monday on more corruption charges, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence.

Heyzer’s visit “follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict,” Dujarric said.

Earlier this month, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, special envoy to Myanmar for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations , said efforts by Myanmar’s neighbors to help restore peace and normalcy to the strife-torn nation were hindered by the country’s recent execution of four political activists.

He warned that further executions would force the regional group to reconsider how it engages with fellow member Myanmar.

In February 2021, Myanmar’s army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government and then violently cracked down on widespread protests against its actions. After security forces unleashed lethal force on peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule took up arms.

Myanmar’s military rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April 2021 to restore peace and stability to the country, which includes an immediate halt to violence and a dialogue among all parties. But the country’s military has made little effort to implement the plan, and Myanmar has slipped into a situation that some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.

Heyzer, a women’s rights activist from Singapore , headed UNIFEM, a U.N. development organization that focuses on promoting women’s economic advancement, in 1994-2007. She was the first woman to serve as executive secretary of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in 2007-2014.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US lawmakers meet detained Philippine opposition leader

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who was once banned from the Philippines by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday met a long-detained Filipino opposition leader, whom he says was wrongfully imprisoned under Duterte and should be freed.Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and a group of U.S. legislators met former Sen. Leila de Lima for more than an hour in her high-security detention cell in the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila, according to her lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, and police.Details of their court-authorized meeting were not immediately available.Duterte had banned Markey and two other American legislators from traveling to the Philippines...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials

Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, with its invasion of Ukraine at “near operational standstill”, Western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian commanders likely ‘increasingly concerned’ over explosions in Crimea, says UK intelligence

Russian commanders are likely increasingly concerned with the “deterioration in security across Crimea”, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said after an ammunitions depot was rocked by multiple explosions. In what Russia called an “act of sabotage”, a fireball explosion erupted at the facility in Maiske, near Dzhankoi, on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two and prompting the evacuation of around 3,000 people.Ukraine has stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosions in Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 and has been used by Vladimir Putin to launch attacks since the war began on 24 February. Worsening the outlook...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Putin ‘sacks commander of Black Sea fleet’ after explosions in Crimea

Vladimir Putin has replaced the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, according to reports, four months after Ukraine sank its flagship, the Moskva, and days after a series of explosions rocked Crimea. The Russian president is thought to have demoted admiral Igor Osipov in favour of his former deputy, Viktor Sokolov, following a series of setbacks for the fleet, including a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on its base earlier this month.Mr Osipov’s sacking, if confirmed, would be one of the most high-profile of the war so far.The state-run RIA news agency said Mr Sokolov had attended a meeting with...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after nuclear weapons offer

The politically powerful sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un offered a scathing rebuke to South Korea’s president, asking him to “shut his mouth” after he reiterated his offer of economic assistance in exchange for nuclear disarmament. Escalating her profanity-laced heated tirade that she has fired off toward South Korea this month, Kim Yo-jong addressed Yoon Suk-yeol directly for the first time, blasting him for his “audacious” proposal.“It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say,” she said about Mr Yoon, according to commentary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it has deployed state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

As Russia’s war in Ukraine nears the six-month mark, Moscow has deployed warplanes armed with hypersonic missiles to the Kaliningrad region.In a statement on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry said the move was dictated by the possibility of a clash with the West.“The events in Ukraine demonstrated that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Ivan Nechayev said. Mr Nechayev added that a “direct confrontation with the US and Nato isn’t in our interests”.The ministry said three MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles had arrived at the Chkalovsk airbase in the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russians flee huge fire at arms storage depot near Ukraine border

Locals of two Russian villages in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine were forced to flee after a huge fire engulfed a nearby ammunition storage depot late on Thursday, officials said.No casualties were reported in the blaze, said Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod.Residents of the two southern Russian villages Timxonovo and Soloti, just 15 km away, were taken to a safe distance by the district head, the governor said in a Telegram message.Emergency services are on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the regional governor said.Preliminary visuals of the ammunition warehouse...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Corruption#Military Rule#Un#U N#Southeast Asian#Cambodian
The Independent

Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

Boris Johnson has held a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second holiday of the summer.The Prime Minister discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Russian-occupied nuclear complex in Ukraine with the US president, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and is expected to fully resume work in No 10 again from Monday.He had been holidaying with wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon to Slovenia.The leaders discussed co-operation on international security, including the risk of the fighting around...
POTUS
AFP

Five pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine

Rescue workers searched through the rubble of a Shiite Muslim shrine in central Iraq into Sunday night, after a landslide killed at least five people including a child. - 'Mobilise all efforts' - Iraqi President Barham Saleh on Twitter called on the "heroic" rescue workers to "mobilise all efforts to save the trapped people".
RELIGION
The Independent

Palestinian activist defies Israeli interrogation order

A Palestinian rights campaigner said that Israel tried to summon him for questioning on Sunday, as it pressed ahead with a crackdown on Palestinian rights groups based in the West Bank.European and U.S. diplomats have pushed back against the claim by Israeli officials that the targeted groups are linked with terrorism.The apparent Israeli order for Shawan Jabarin to report to a military prison followed a widely criticized raid last week on six Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank. Nine European countries, using uncharacteristically blunt language, called the raid “not acceptable,” while the U.S. expressed concern.Jabarin, who...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't

Serbia’s president called on NATO on Sunday to “do their job” in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.The fiery televised address to his nation by President Aleksandar Vucic followed the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders earlier this week mediated by the European Union in Brussels. Serbia, along with its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended the war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against Kosovo's majority...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Zelensky warns of ‘nasty’ Russian attack ahead of Ukraine independence day

Volodymyr Zelensky has advised Ukrainians to be aware of potential “nasty” and “cruel” attacks by Russia’s forces, in the run-up to Ukraine’s independence day next week.The Ukrainian president urged citizens to be vigilant ahead of the celebrations on Wednesday 24 August which will mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule.Mr Zelensky said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to “spread despondency and fear” ahead of the national holiday that is to take place exactly six months after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.But, he warned on Saturday in his nightly address to Ukrainians: “We should be aware that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20

Somali security forces say they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shabaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al-Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that is popular with Somali lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege had ended around midnight on Sunday after Somalia’s elite armed forces had battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces had rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

801K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy