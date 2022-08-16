Everyone has a BFF that you can't stand to be apart from. That can be a friend you've known since Kindergarten, someone you recently connected with or even a sibling. No matter who it is, people know that's your person. you two are inseparable, a package deal. That's just the way it is! This is especially true when it comes to two pets who are BFFs. Their bond is even more visible than a human's which is why you can't tear them apart. And luckily, a cat cafe in Vancouver, Canada is honoring that!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO