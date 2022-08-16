Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Special Edition Is On Sale
There are some great deals to get your weekend started, including the special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch system. There's also a ton of price drops on higher end RTX 30 series video cards including the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090, and the RTX 3090 Ti. Plus, deals on brand new Apple TV and AirPods, sales on select PlayStation 5 games, and more. These deals and more below.
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for August 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
Asus Z690 Hero Motherboard Recalls Confirmed by Manufacturer After Reports of Overheating and Melting
Seven months after YouTuber Buildzoid discovered that Asus installed one of the capacitors backward on its Z690 Hero motherboard, Asus and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have formally announced a recall as the motherboard could overheat, melt, or potentially start a fire. As reported by The Verge, Buildzoid...
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
PC - Review
My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
Kame House
Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
All New POIs Added to Fortnite v21.40
Fortnite v21.40 has released and with that we have received the arrival of one of the most popular series in Anime history. Dragon Ball has crossed over to Fortnite Island and with that it has brought loads of content for the players to try out. From Goku's Kamehameha, to Nimbus Cloud, to Shenron Glider, to Kame House and so much more has come through this latest collaboration. Players were wondering about all the new POIs that have been added to the game in this update.
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
Best Wi-Fi Range Extender 2022
Router blues got you – or, more accurately, your internet connectivity – down? We’ve all been there. Especially if your router is serving a massive area, like a large home or a big office, it might not be able to beam its signal across the whole space. If you’ve got a perfectly good router, it might not be necessary for you to replace it despite its somewhat limited coverage. That’s exactly the connectivity conundrum for which the best Wi-Fi extenders are made.
The Best Deals on OLED Gaming TVs and Monitors for Your PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X
When it comes to high end gaming monitors, there are so many options to choose from. But one thing is certain, you can't go wrong with OLED. OLED panels blows away any IPS, VA, TN monitor in terms of raw image quality. OLEDs have the best contrast ratio and dynamic range thanks to its near infinite black levels and the ability to switch on and off individual LEDs. They also have near instantaneous response times so ghosting is a thing of the past. Until recently, the biggest disadvantage of OLED monitors and TVs have been their premium price and their limited selection. This year, however, prices have dropped significantly enough they compete with other high end non-OLED models. LG isn't the only OLED player anymore, either. Sony, Samsung, and Alienware have come out with their own gaming worthy monitors as well. We've listed the most popular models at their current best prices.
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
The Whip is one of the whip Weapons in Elden Ring. "A leather whip. Not originally used for combat, but as an instrument of pain. Through its supple attacks cannot be thwarted by parrying or even guarding, it is incapable of dealing critical hits." Default Weapon Skill. The Whip Default...
All Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Spawn Locations
The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud were added as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball cross-over. Both items in the game are extremely useful but offer different purposes in-game. However, they don't spawn everywhere, only in a few locations. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know...
Black Myth: Wukong - 8 Minutes of New Gameplay | 4K RTX
Check out 8 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and DLSS. Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
MultiVersus Debuted as the Best-Selling Game in the US Last Month
Despite being free-to-play, MultiVersus was the highest-grossing game for July 2022 according to the latest NPD sales report. According to the data, the dollar sales were driven by sales of the game's Founder's Packs, which give players access to character tickets, in-game currency, and other cosmetic items. The success isn't...
