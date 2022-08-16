When it comes to high end gaming monitors, there are so many options to choose from. But one thing is certain, you can't go wrong with OLED. OLED panels blows away any IPS, VA, TN monitor in terms of raw image quality. OLEDs have the best contrast ratio and dynamic range thanks to its near infinite black levels and the ability to switch on and off individual LEDs. They also have near instantaneous response times so ghosting is a thing of the past. Until recently, the biggest disadvantage of OLED monitors and TVs have been their premium price and their limited selection. This year, however, prices have dropped significantly enough they compete with other high end non-OLED models. LG isn't the only OLED player anymore, either. Sony, Samsung, and Alienware have come out with their own gaming worthy monitors as well. We've listed the most popular models at their current best prices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO