Weston, MA

Regis Women’s Tennis Finalizes Fall 2022 Schedule

WESTON, Mass. – Coming off an appearance in the championship match of the 2021 conference tournament, the Regis College women's tennis team has finalized its competition schedule for the fall 2022 portion of the upcoming season. The Pride open the season Friday, Sept. 2, at Bridgewater State in a...
Samantha O’Hearn Joins Regis College Sports Medicine Staff

WESTON, Mass. – The Regis College athletics department is pleased to welcome Samantha O'Hearn as the newest member of the Pride athletic training staff, joining Regis as an assistant athletic trainer heading into the 2022-23 academic year. O'Hearn completed her Master of Science degree in athletic training from Merrimack...
WESTON, MA

