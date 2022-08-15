ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg

Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
notebookcheck.net

Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price hikes to raise Apple's average selling price to envy-inducing new heights

The iPhone 14 release date is drawing closer and Apple is already allegedly working on the launch event for its 2022 smartphones. With that in mind, there has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 14 price tag, with one analyst suggesting there would be a price hike even for the standard Apple iPhone 14. However, more recent rumors have settled on a potential US$799 price tag for the entry-level SKU, and Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe that price hikes further up the range will be enough to send Apple’s iPhone ASP soaring to new heights.
CNBC

China needs Taiwan's biggest chipmaker — more than the other way around

BEIJING — When it comes to semiconductors, China needs Taiwan more than the other way around. Beijing halted some trade with the island this month after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan. Notably, the bans didn't touch electronics. Taiwan is home to more than 90% of...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
The Associated Press

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple shares while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Jobs Day

It was a choppy day of trading on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the market's next big catalyst: the July jobs report, which will be released tomorrow morning. "The labor market is an extremely critical input in the debate around inflation and how many Fed rate hikes are needed to 'whip it' that has been driving markets," says Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Bloomberg

US Housing Cools Further With Fewer Starts, More Canceled Deals

The once-booming US housing market is sputtering. Construction starts fell in July to the slowest pace since early 2021 as single-family homebuilding tumbled, according to government data released Tuesday. Meanwhile canceled deals rose as buyers continued to back away from the market amid rising mortgage rates, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp.
Bloomberg

Home Depot Defies US Housing Slowdown With Results That Beat Estimates

Home Depot Inc.’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates even as the US housing market shows signs of cooling off. The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported comparable sales growth of 5.8% in the three months ended July 31, topping the average analyst estimate of 4.6%. Revenue and earnings also beat expectations.
Reuters

Pandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) on Tuesday reported disappointing second-quarter sales in the U.S. market, prompting its shares to fall, but reaffirmed its annual forecast, saying higher costs of living had not impacted jewellery buying.
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Is This the Only AMZN Bear?

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report latest earnings conference has ignited the hopes of the company’s bulls. After a disastrous first quarter (Q1), when the Seattle behemoth presented its first bottom-line loss in nearly seven years, Amazon reported revenue growth in Q2. Although, overall, the market was...
