Bloomberg
Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring
Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most...
Bloomberg
Apple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Devices
Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales. The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall...
Qualcomm planning return to server market with new chip - Bloomberg News
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) is considering a return to the server market with a new chip in a bid to decrease its reliance on smartphones, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with its plan.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price hikes to raise Apple's average selling price to envy-inducing new heights
The iPhone 14 release date is drawing closer and Apple is already allegedly working on the launch event for its 2022 smartphones. With that in mind, there has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 14 price tag, with one analyst suggesting there would be a price hike even for the standard Apple iPhone 14. However, more recent rumors have settled on a potential US$799 price tag for the entry-level SKU, and Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe that price hikes further up the range will be enough to send Apple’s iPhone ASP soaring to new heights.
CNBC
China needs Taiwan's biggest chipmaker — more than the other way around
BEIJING — When it comes to semiconductors, China needs Taiwan more than the other way around. Beijing halted some trade with the island this month after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan. Notably, the bans didn't touch electronics. Taiwan is home to more than 90% of...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
Will Microsoft Stock Keep Rallying? It'll Have to Clear This Key Level.
Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) have been two of the major leaders as U.S. equities have surged back from the doldrums. The S&P 500 is up in four straight weeks and in five of the past six weeks. For Apple’s part, the stock enters this week on a six-week win streak and is up a third (34%) from the lows.
Buffett’s firm buys more Apple shares while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Jobs Day
It was a choppy day of trading on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the market's next big catalyst: the July jobs report, which will be released tomorrow morning. "The labor market is an extremely critical input in the debate around inflation and how many Fed rate hikes are needed to 'whip it' that has been driving markets," says Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Bloomberg
US Housing Cools Further With Fewer Starts, More Canceled Deals
The once-booming US housing market is sputtering. Construction starts fell in July to the slowest pace since early 2021 as single-family homebuilding tumbled, according to government data released Tuesday. Meanwhile canceled deals rose as buyers continued to back away from the market amid rising mortgage rates, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp.
Bloomberg
Home Depot Defies US Housing Slowdown With Results That Beat Estimates
Home Depot Inc.’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates even as the US housing market shows signs of cooling off. The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported comparable sales growth of 5.8% in the three months ended July 31, topping the average analyst estimate of 4.6%. Revenue and earnings also beat expectations.
Pandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) on Tuesday reported disappointing second-quarter sales in the U.S. market, prompting its shares to fall, but reaffirmed its annual forecast, saying higher costs of living had not impacted jewellery buying.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%
Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.
Amazon Stock: Is This the Only AMZN Bear?
Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report latest earnings conference has ignited the hopes of the company’s bulls. After a disastrous first quarter (Q1), when the Seattle behemoth presented its first bottom-line loss in nearly seven years, Amazon reported revenue growth in Q2. Although, overall, the market was...
