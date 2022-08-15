The iPhone 14 release date is drawing closer and Apple is already allegedly working on the launch event for its 2022 smartphones. With that in mind, there has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 14 price tag, with one analyst suggesting there would be a price hike even for the standard Apple iPhone 14. However, more recent rumors have settled on a potential US$799 price tag for the entry-level SKU, and Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe that price hikes further up the range will be enough to send Apple’s iPhone ASP soaring to new heights.

