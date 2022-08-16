ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Universal School Meals Program draws concerns from doctors

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SlGd_0hIVoYwB00

Doctors concerned with high caloric food in new Universal School Meals Program 02:54

As schools reopen after the summer break, students across the state were welcomed back into the cafeteria with the Universal School Meals Program, granting every child free breakfast and lunch.

The program requires all of California's public school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools serving students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade to provide two free meals on each school day to any student asking for a meal, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility.

However, the Universal Meals Program has drawn concerns from doctors who said that the menus do not provide adequate nutrition and instead promote weight gain.

"These items are, honestly, resembling a lot of what we see at fast food sites which is encouraging or normalizing these food items for children," said Director of Obesity Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Dr. Amanda Velazquez. "There is a big emphasis on carbohydrates and less about, fresh fruits, vegetables and lean protein."

In addition to the concerns of high caloric foods and inadequate nutrition, food workers are concerned about the limited supplies of meals.

"We are very, very limited on the amount of trays that we get," said Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Elizabeth Hernandez said. "These kids are dropping half of their food because the trays that we have to give them...are too small."

Hernandez also expressed her concerns about the improper trays impacting the presentation of the food and how it may affect students' appetites.

In addition to the food, Velazquez shared her concerns about that the beverages offered on the menus.

"There is a lot of sugar-sweetened beverages and beverages with calories on these menus," she said.

Hernandez added that the inclusion of sugar-sweetened beverages stems from the lack of containers for fresh vegetables.

"They rather would have fresh vegetables but because we do not have a container, we have to replace it with that little vegetable juice," said Hernandez.

Velazquez also called for less milk on the menu, after it was included in every meal, every day.

"There's definitely lobbyists and some food industries that are playing a role at hand," she said. "Overall, less milk, more veggies and, overall, less processed food.

While there is one fresh item available for almost every meal, it is the minority and competes with other choices. Additionally, according to Velazquez, the meals provided to grades 9-12 exceed the daily calorie requirements for high school students.

"We're set up to fail essentially," she said.

On its website, LAUSD's Food Services Division, Cafe L.A. said it "plans meals in compliance with the United States Department of Agriculture and California Department of Education nutrition standards."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Newsom funnels nearly $5 billion into mental health resources

With their worlds shut down at the onset of the pandemic, Sonja Morse was forced to watch her children cope with anxiety and depression as they struggled with the new normal. "She wasn't going outside," Morse said about her 6th-grade daughter. "We were just in the house. I'm an adult, I can deal with it. Kids are totally different. And you don't know what they're going through because sometimes she wouldn't even tell me."However, it didn't just affect her daughter but her two boys too. "I have two boys who were in sports," she said. "They couldn't do football or basketball."Morse's kids...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California will get $310 million to combat drought from Biden's infrastructure law

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Orange County this week to announce millions in federal funding to help tackle the drought currently afflicting the western United States.Haaland visited the Rattlesnake Recycled Water Pump Station and toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of her two-day visit to California. In Irvine, she was accompanied by Rep. Katie Porter, Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, and Paul Cook, general manager of the Irvine Ranch Water District."Water is essential to everything we do and it will take all of us working together, to address the significant drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Half of all Texas schools have no mental health services

After eight students and two teachers were murdered in 2018 at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott vowed to find solutions for the lack of mental health resources in schools. "We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families," said the Texas governor. Four years later and on the heels of another deadly Texas school shooting, a CBS News investigation found most of the state's public schools still offer little to no direct access to mental health services for their students."No one listened to us, students," said Zach...
SANTA FE, TX
CBS LA

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to excessive heat

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from Wednesday amid high temperatures, the California Independent System Operator announced Tuesday.The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, said the Flex Alert will be issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m."With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," said Cal-ISO in a statement on Tuesday.During the Flex Alert, residents are urged to voluntarily reduce energy use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy