ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Chris 'Coach Frogg' Flores charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuTfG_0hIVoX3S00

OC coach charged with sexual assault of a teenage girl in Santa Ana 00:28

Christopher M. Flores, a former coach at STARS Prep Academy in Orange, was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana.

RELATED: Prominent coach in Orange arrested on charges of sexual assault of 2 teenage girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBM0g_0hIVoX3S00
Chris "Coach Frogg" Flores, 37, is accused of sexual assaults against two teenage girls.

The alleged victim was a 15-year-old athlete at the sports academy, and the abuse, according to a press release from the Orange County DA's Office, occurred from January through December 2021.

The 37-year-old, who is also known as "Coach Frogg," was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies. Flores faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.

"This predator used his position of trust as a coach and athletic director to prey on children for his own sexual satisfaction," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. "These athletes were there to train in an effort to excel at their sport, not to be victimized by a pedophile. What happened to this young girl is horrific and the youth sports community as a whole has been victimized by the actions of a grown man who not only abused his victim but abused that position of trust."

Authorities also believe that Flores may have additional victims, and that anyone with information about potential victims should contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

Flores was also suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, though it's unclear if officials there are pursuing a case against him.

Currently, Flores is being held on $500,000 bail at the Orange County Jail.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Family calls for justice for Rob Adams, man shot and killed by San Bernardino Police

It was a funeral filled with songs, sadness and calls for justice as the family of Rob Adams laid him in his final resting place. "Today we grieve, but tomorrow we fight for justice," said the family's attorney Ben Crump.Adams, 23, was working as a security guard outside of an illegal gambling facility when he was shot and killed by San Bernardino police in July.On July 16, at about 8 p.m. Adams was working as a security guard for a gambling business when two San Bernardino officers pulled up in an unmarked car just a handful of yards away from him....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano

Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault

A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
City
Riverside, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police

The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy.Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy. Adams was working at a gambling business in San Bernardino when two officers got out of an unmarked car and chased after the former before shooting him. Adams' family, along with its attorney Ben Crump, said during a press conference in front of San Bernardino City Hall that the autopsy's findings ultimately confirmed what surveillance video showed."So what does that tell...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect in Beverly Grove home robbery charged

A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman and stealing high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present.Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged with inflicting great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and committing a crime against someone aged 65 or older, according to the District Attorney's Office.He was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.Los Angeles police arrested a Klincke on Thursday in connection with the armed robbery in Beverly Grove. The incident happened the day prior around 12:15 p.m. when Klincke allegedly entered the woman's home near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue and robbed her.Upon entry, Klincke is said to have pistol-whipped the woman before tying her up as he ransacked her belongings. According to police, he was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, though did not provide further details. Klincke is being held on $175,000 bail. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest

An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident. 
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen

After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Youth Sports#Teenage Girls#Police#Violent Crime
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica High School Student Hospitalized Following Slashing

A Santa Monica High School student was taken to the hospital after being slashed in a fight during lunch Thursday. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students. “Upon...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

Paramount man who pleaded guilty in "grandparent scam" conspiracy sentenced to prison

A Paramount man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his part in a nationwide "grandparent scam."Jack Owuor, 25, ws sentenced to 46 months in prison for his part of a network that convinced elderly Americans across the United States to pay up to tens of thousands of dollars each in the belief they were helping a grandchild or loved one in distress, according to the Department of Justice. Owuor and another member of the network, 29-year-old Timothy Ingram – AKA Bleezy – of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in the racketeering case in March.Federal prosecutors say the...
PARAMOUNT, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy