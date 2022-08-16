Trump Organization ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case -source

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail, the person added.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged in July 2021 with more than a dozen counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty, as did the Trump Organization. read more

The New York Times first reported on Monday that Weisselberg, 75, was nearing a plea deal. The Times said that he will not cooperate with a broader investigation into Trump, citing two unidentified sources. The report did not address whether he would cooperate in the case against the former president's family company.

Another person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters there were plea discussions between Weisselberg's counsel and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Court records show an unexpected court appearance in the case in Manhattan state court on Monday and another scheduled for Thursday.

At a hearing on Friday the judge in the case said jury selection would start on Oct. 24.

Trump, a Republican, has called the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as a parallel civil investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James, politically-motivated "witch hunts." James and Bragg are both Democrats.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Howard Goller and Kenneth Maxwell

