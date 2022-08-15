ULI SF and Mayor’s Office of Housing Open Applications for the Bay Area Developers of Color Fellowship

San Francisco, CA – The Urban Land Institute San Francisco (ULI SF) and City and County of San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) today announced that applications for its 2022-2023 Bay Area Developers of Color Fellowship cohort are now open. The Fellowship is designed to provide participants with a deep knowledge and understanding of the affordable housing development process within the City and County of San Francisco. Guided by ULI SF and MOHCD, participants will exit the program equipped with the tools and skills necessary for accessing development opportunities in San Francisco.

“Our industry traditionally has fallen short in producing developers from many of the neighborhoods in which affordable housing is needed most, I’m excited that ULI SF can help address this,” said Eric Tao, Chair of ULI San Francisco and Managing Partner, L37 Development. — Designed to create opportunities for mid- to senior-level developers of color with seven or more years of experience in real estate development and land use, candidates will come from multicultural backgrounds typically underrepresented in the real estate industry. Candidates should also want to develop in San Francisco and have a particular interest in multi-family housing.

“ULI SF is thrilled to partner with MOHCD to advance housing production in the Bay Area and increase opportunities for developers of color. These are both priorities for ULI SF and we look forward to working with city staff, Fellowship participants, and our members on this important work,” said Natalie Sandoval, Executive Director of ULI San Francisco. — The Fellowship is funded by a Partnership for the Bay’s Future Policy Grant from the San Francisco Foundation to accelerate work focused on advancing equitable housing policies and supporting developers of color in San Francisco. Over the next two years, ULI SF and the City and County of San Francisco will work together to engage and support developers of color, as well as research and revise the city’s request for proposals process, underwriting guidelines, and other internal procedures and policies to be more inclusive and equitable.

“This is a unique program that offers long-term opportunities for participants and the city of San Francisco,” said Eric Shaw, Director of MOHCD. “Our office is committed to engaging and identifying expanded partnership opportunities with members of the Fellowship to advance our city’s affordable housing production, preservation, and community stabilization mission.” Applications are open from August 15 -- September 16, 2022, with the final cohort of developers announced by September 26. Apply todayhere.

More information on program benefits and eligibility is available on the ULI SF website.

### — Contact:

ULI: Joy Woo; joy.woo@uli.org; phone: 628-245-2406

MOHCD: Anne Stanley anne.stanley@sfgov.org; phone: 707-332-6337

About MOHCD:

The San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) is the lead agency for the development and preservation of 100% affordable housing in the City and County of San Francisco. It is investing more than $1.5 billion dollars in the production and preservation of affordable housing. Over the past five years, more than 10,000 units have been developed and 600 have been acquired, rehabilitated, and preserved. There are currently more than 11,000 units in the pipeline and with 700 units under construction.

About Urban Land Institute:

The Urban Land Institute, or ULI, is a nonprofit research and education organization with a network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts. Its mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. ULI San Francisco carries forth that mission by serving the Bay Area’s public and private sectors with pragmatic land use expertise and education. More information can be found at www.sf.uli.org.