Mount Vernon Middle School principal to serve country overseas during 2022-23 school year
MOUNT VERNON — Darin Prince has served 18 years in the Ohio Army National Guard. He's been deployed stateside for disaster relief following Hurricane Katrina, and in support of Operation Steady Resolve during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been deployed overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, during times of war and tension in Afghanistan.
Knox County River Rally set for Sept. 10
MOUNT VERNON -- The 2022 Knox County River Rally will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the segments of the Kokosing and Mohican Rivers that flow into Knox County. Registration will be at the CA&C Depot at 501 South Main Street in Mount Vernon for all day of event volunteers. A limited number of t-shirts will be provided. Participants are invited to walk or kayak/canoe (limited number provided, bring your own if possible) and collect trash from our river.
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
16 people found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher and assigned Judge James Kimbler found 16 people guilty and sentenced four defendants after court trials, arraignments and hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Take a look at Mount Vernon’s long-gone arches on the square
MOUNT VERNON -- Over the last few years, we’ve examined a number of images of South Main Street as it leaves public square in downtown Mount Vernon. Despite the number of those images that I’ve perused, this postcard image shows something none of the others do: an arch.
