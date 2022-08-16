Read full article on original website
Blake Corum confident in Michigan's RB room, sees 'a whole bunch of lightning'
The offense for Michigan had a big breakout season in 2021, largely due to the emergence of the rushing offense led by Hasaan Haskins and Blake Corum. Despite Haskins being gone, Corum is confident the rushing offense can be highly efficient this upcoming season. “I feel like the game has...
Mel Tucker shares thoughts on B1G's expansion, media rights deal: 'The bigger, the better'
Mel Tucker is excited about the next era of Big Ten football. The conference has dominated the talk of this college football offseason with its additions of USC and UCLA and now a new media rights megadeal. Jim Rome asked the Michigan State coach about expansion and the media deal.
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
