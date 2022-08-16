ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their late round pick for the entirety of the season.

The Browns will have a member of the 2022 NFL Draft class miss the entirety of the season. Dawson Deaton was carted off the field today, the result of the injury is not good. Deaton tore his ACL, according to a report.

This comes days after the Browns lost starting center Nick Harris to a season-ending injury. Now, the Browns lose some depth at the position. Deaton was not expected to start, but he was a potential backup to Ethan Pocic.

Brock Hoffman is another center currently with the team, that now makes it due to necessity. Cleveland will be tasked with adding a body at center. JC Tretter’s name has been thrown around, but it doesn’t seem likely as the Browns cut him as a cap casualty. A conversation doesn’t hurt.

Akron Beacon Journal

Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
Yardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Won't Save Browns in 2022, Hurts them in 2023 Through 2026

The worst thing the Cleveland Browns can do is try to "save" the 2022 season by trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, the modern incarnation of Neil O'Donnell. Garoppolo is not good enough and any short term payoff comes with long term consequences. If the Browns wanted to have a better quarterback to play while Deshaun Watson was suspended, they should've worked harder to salvage their relationship with projected week one opponent, Baker Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)

It is Sunday, August 21, 2022, and it is game day for the Cleveland Browns. Fans are excited as is Browns legend, Bernie Kosar. This is the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium of the 2022 season. The Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM EDT. Twitter user...
CLEVELAND, OH
