ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Finding identity at the Hope CommUnity Center

This summer, Apopka’s Hope Community Center officially began its LGBTQ+ immigrant rights program. The program aims to support members of both the queer and immigrant communities as they navigate the social crossroads these two groups create. Through advocacy, counseling, cultural activities, and documentation help, the HCC has made a place of sanctuary for people who have long been underserved in Central Florida.
APOPKA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

The legacy of Billie Dean should be off limits to politicians

When campaigning crosses the threshold of respect and becomes disrespectful, ALL CITIZENS should be concerned. I am a retired educator and the widow of a great man, the Honorable Billie L. Dean. Billie was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor and Heroic Service in the Korean War, was an educator...
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Apopka, FL
State
Oregon State
Apopka, FL
Business
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Adventhealth Apopka#Adventhealth Central#Cfo#The Adventist Health#West Orange South Lake
Evie M.

Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?

Walmart"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I have lost count of how many times I've said something like this, but Florida is a wild state. Even the most mundane places have some kind of history, and a lot of times, it is pretty shocking. There are, of course, the obvious places to look for, like museums and historical sites. Florida is full of breathtaking landmarks and famous eateries, some places so old they were the first in the state and the country.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Evie M.

There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida

WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy