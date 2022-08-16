Walmart"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I have lost count of how many times I've said something like this, but Florida is a wild state. Even the most mundane places have some kind of history, and a lot of times, it is pretty shocking. There are, of course, the obvious places to look for, like museums and historical sites. Florida is full of breathtaking landmarks and famous eateries, some places so old they were the first in the state and the country.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO