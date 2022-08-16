You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.

