Apopka, FL

westorlandonews.com

New Amenities Open at Magnolia Park in Apopka

Residents recently celebrated the addition of new amenities to Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Mayor Jerry Demings, District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore and other officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening earlier this month for an Eco Education Center, restroom facilities, fishing and mooring pier, dock, pavilion, inclusive playground, additional parking and interpretive signage.
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sanford launches new city mobile app

SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in Sanford will now be able to directly communicate with city officials, thanks to a new mobile app. The free app, called Sanford Connects, allows citizens to sign up to receive notifications on city events, road closures, and other emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando International Airport Raising Parking Prices

For the first time in years, Orlando International Airport announced parking prices will be increasing next year. Orlando International Airport will raise the price to park on site by $2 no matter what option you choose. All of the Orlando airport parking garages – A, B and C – will...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for August 20-26

You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

5 hospitalized after crash in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep. [TRENDING:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

ICE! returning to Gaylord Palms for Christmas for the first time in 2 years

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! will return to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee this year!. This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event. The story follows The Grinch's journey from his mountaintop cave to ruin Christmas for the residents of Who-ville, only to find the true meaning of the season in the end. The walk-through attraction features 10 scenes from the classic Dr. Seuss story and animated TV special.
KISSIMMEE, FL

