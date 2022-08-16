Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
New Amenities Open at Magnolia Park in Apopka
Residents recently celebrated the addition of new amenities to Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Mayor Jerry Demings, District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore and other officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening earlier this month for an Eco Education Center, restroom facilities, fishing and mooring pier, dock, pavilion, inclusive playground, additional parking and interpretive signage.
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Bacon Bitch Will Replace a Former Applebee’s Bar + Grill Near UCF
Bacon Bitch has delicious brunch options like Chicken & Waffles, Steak & Eggs and an array of breakfast sandwiches
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Sanford launches new city mobile app
SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in Sanford will now be able to directly communicate with city officials, thanks to a new mobile app. The free app, called Sanford Connects, allows citizens to sign up to receive notifications on city events, road closures, and other emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Florida as Mom Dies After She Was Struck by Lightning in Winter Springs
Local officials delivered a sad announcement in the state of Florida, saying that a mom was killed on Thursday, August 18, after she was hit by lightning near a park. Her kid was also hospitalized because of the lightning strike, but the current condition of the child is not clear at the moment, according to CBS News.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
click orlando
Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa
ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando International Airport Raising Parking Prices
For the first time in years, Orlando International Airport announced parking prices will be increasing next year. Orlando International Airport will raise the price to park on site by $2 no matter what option you choose. All of the Orlando airport parking garages – A, B and C – will...
mynews13.com
Developer and city of Apopka at odds over affordable housing development
Heather Trammell lives in Apopka, and says the increased cost of food — and just about everything else — only stretches her fixed income even thinner. She says she’s on disability for an autoimmune disorder and mental health struggles. What You Need To Know. Earlier this year...
WESH
VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 20-26
You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
WESH
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
click orlando
5 hospitalized after crash in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
fox35orlando.com
ICE! returning to Gaylord Palms for Christmas for the first time in 2 years
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! will return to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee this year!. This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event. The story follows The Grinch's journey from his mountaintop cave to ruin Christmas for the residents of Who-ville, only to find the true meaning of the season in the end. The walk-through attraction features 10 scenes from the classic Dr. Seuss story and animated TV special.
